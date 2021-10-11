CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville Adams Dead – ‘Oz’ Actor Dies at 58 After Battle with Cancer

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGranville Adams has sadly passed away. The actor, best known for playing Zahir Arif on the HBO series Oz, died at the age of 58 following a long battle with cancer, Oz showrunner Tom Fontana announced on Sunday (October 10). Click inside to read more…. “Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CELEBRITIES

