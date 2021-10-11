CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $268,900

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for game night with family and friends? How about hanging out in your MAN CAVE for the football game? Cookout and POOL party? Maybe just enjoying your morning coffee on the SCREENED IN PORCH? This house offers it ALL!!! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a BONUS ROOM, in the picture perfect setting of Huntington Subdivision. Inside you will find large bedrooms, 2 family rooms, a dining room with beautiful glass doors, a spacious kitchen, gas fireplace, and plenty of storage! Outside you'll fall in love with the established landscaping, the screened in porch and deck, fenced in yard with above ground pool, and did I mention the MAN CAVE. The 2 car garage is insulated with it's own split HVAC unit. There is a full kitchen and a TV station for entertaining, and of course, more storage. Come take a look today! This home is move in ready and just in time for some football parties and holiday celebrations.

