Twin brothers Kehinde and Taiwo Hassan, a.k.a. hip-hop/electronic duo Christian Rich, have made a lot of waves behind the scenes in the music industry, having produced and/or co-written hits for the likes of Vince Staples, Drake, Jaden, and many others over the past decade. After scoring a Grammy nod for their work on Childish Gambino’s “Crawl” off Because the Internet (nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2014 Grammy) and debuting their first full-length artist project in 2015, “FW14,” the Hassan brothers are stepping back into the limelight as their own artists with Christian Rich again. In describing themselves, Taiwo states, “Christian Rich is a multidisciplinary group, starting off with music, then film and design overall.”

