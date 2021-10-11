GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Gives Up Gains Despite Poor Jobs Data

The Australian dollar has rallied significantly during the course of the session on Thursday to reach towards the 200 day EMA before pulling back ever so slightly. At this point, it looks like the market is going to continue to try and break above there, and as a result the pullback is not something that I would be overly concerned about with quite yet. That being said, we are hanging about at the very top of the previous consolidation area that I have marked on the chart, so whether or not we can continue to go higher might be a bit of an open ended question.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO