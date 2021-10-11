CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Gives Up Gains Despite Poor Jobs Data

dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound fluctuated to show signs of hesitation just above the 1.36 level yet again. The market rocketed higher during the early part of the session, as the US jobs number came in much less stringent than initially thought. Forming the shooting star suggests that we are ready to go lower. That obviously is what we have been doing for a while, so this should not be much of a surprise. Breaking down below the bottom of the candlestick for the trading session on Friday continues the overall attitude that we have seen for several months.

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecasts for the Week Ahead - USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY

Higher yields and growth concerns see the JPY underperforming across the FX space. The Japanese Yen is the strong outperformer in current FX markets as stronger yields weigh on the currency. Even with a slightly softer dollar across the board, USD/JPY continues to push higher towards the 3-year high at 114.55.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Struggles at Crucial Level

The Euro initially rallied to break above the 1.16 level before turning around and showing signs of hesitation. By doing so, we ended up forming a bit of a shooting star, which of course is a negative turn of events. Furthermore, the 1.16 level was an area that I anticipated being resistance between here and the 1.1650 level, so pulling back from there does show that perhaps the downward pressure continues. After all, the market continues to be very anti-Euro, and I think that may continue to be the case as the European Union has a lot of issues are now.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles at 1.3700 amid US dollar weakness across the board

GBP/USD struggles at 1.3700 amid US dollar weakness across the board. The GBP/USD pair stalls at the 50-DMA retrace below 1.3700. Risk-on market sentiment boosts the GBP undermines the greenback. GBP/USD: The Relative Strength Index above 50, aiming higher, indicates that there could be a leg-up near 1.3800. The GBP/USD retreats from the daily high around 1.3733, advances 0.20% during the New York session, trading at 1.3688 at the time of writing. The British pound could not hold to the 1.3700 level, broke the latter in a counter-trend move, which in 4-hours witnessed a 60 pip drop.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pull Back Below the 50 Day EMA

The British pound initially rally during the course of the trading session on Thursday but then turned around to show signs of exhaustion again. In fact, we ended up forming a shooting star that suggests we have a lot of volatility ahead of us. The market continues to see a lot of choppy behavior and of course we are still looking at the “death cross” as the 50 day EMA has broken below the 200 day EMA.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Gbp#British#Ema#Bank Of England
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Shows Signs of Short-Term Exhaustion

Bitcoin markets rallied initially during the session on Thursday but gave back gains in order to fall back into the previous consolidation area. The candlestick it is a shooting star, and that does suggest that we have a little bit more of a pullback just waiting to happen. That being said, I think the market probably continues to find plenty of support underneath, so pullback should be thought of as potential buying opportunities. After all, Bitcoin has been rallying quite nicely as of late, so I think at this point we need to see a little bit of digestion after the massive run higher.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Slams Into 200 Day EMA

The Australian dollar has rallied significantly during the course of the session on Thursday to reach towards the 200 day EMA before pulling back ever so slightly. At this point, it looks like the market is going to continue to try and break above there, and as a result the pullback is not something that I would be overly concerned about with quite yet. That being said, we are hanging about at the very top of the previous consolidation area that I have marked on the chart, so whether or not we can continue to go higher might be a bit of an open ended question.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term bullish outlook remains intact

GBP/USD has regained its traction in the early European session. UK's Frost and EU's Šefčovič will discuss Northern Ireland protocol on Friday. US T-bond yields continue to impact dollar's valuation. The GBP/USD pair failed to make a daily close above 1.3700 on Thursday but buyers are not discouraged as the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD manages to hold the previous session’s momentum on Friday. US Dollar Index whipsaws around 94.00 ahead of US Retail Sales data. Mixed play amid Brexit concerns and dovish BOE official limits the upside for the British pound. The GBP/USD pair consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours. The pair...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Breaks Downtrend Line

The S&P 500 rallied quite significantly to reach much higher during the trading session on Thursday, clearing both the 50 day EMA and the downtrend line that I have drawn on the chart. In fact, we are closing towards the top of the range, which is a very bullish sign. Going even further into this, you could make a bit of an argument for an inverted head and shoulders, so all of this leads me to believe that the market is going to continue going higher, with a potential target of 4650.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Found Its Momentum Again

The NASDAQ 100 has rallied quite significantly during the trading session on Thursday to show signs of life again. Quite frankly, the market is going to continue to go higher from here unless something changes quite drastically. After all, the market is closing towards the top of the range, and of course has just broken above the 50 day EMA, which is a bullish sign as well. With that being said, think it is only a matter of time before momentum picks up even further, and perhaps since the NASDAQ 100 towards the 15,500 level. Climbing above the 15,000 level would be a bullish sign as well.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

USD/NOK Forecast: USD Continues to Slip Against the NOK

The US dollar has fallen again against the Norwegian krone during trading on Thursday as the oil market continues to push the “Noki” even higher. That being said, the market is likely to see a bit of support underneath, and it is worth noting that the market is forming a bit of a hammer from the session on Thursday, so we may see a little bit of a bounce. Furthermore, the market is likely to see a lot of noise above, so I think this continues to be very choppy.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD points to some consolidation ahead of gains – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable could move into a consolidative phase ahead of extra gains in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is room for GBP to advance to 1.3695, possibly 1.3715’. The subsequent advance exceeded our expectations as GBP rose to 1.3734. However, GBP pulled back sharply from the high. The pullback has room to extend but any weakness is likely limited to a test of 1.3645. The strong support at 1.3595 is not expected to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.3695 followed by 1.3715.”
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: GBP/USD

I’m seeing a textbook retracement setup on Cable ahead of the U.S. retail sales release!. But first, here are the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. Fresh Market Headlines & Economic Data:. New Zealand Business NZ manufacturing index up from 39.7 to 51.4. Japanese tertiary industry...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Facing Headwinds Just Above

The gold markets have gone back and forth during the course of the session on Thursday, showing a bit of hesitation at an area that of course will be important for multiple reasons. For example, we have the 200 day EMA that is sitting right here and causing a bit of noise, but we also have the $1800 level just above. After that, we also have the downtrend line that sits right in the same area, so it makes a certain amount of sense that the market may hesitate in this vicinity.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD renews multi-week highs above 1.3750, eyes on US data

GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum ahead of the weekend. Upbeat market mood seems to be providing a boost to GBP/USD. US Dollar Index stays below 94.00 ahead of September Retail Sales data. After posting small daily gains on Thursday, the GBP/USD pair regathered bullish momentum in the early trading hours...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Shoot Through the Ceiling

Gold markets rallied significantly on Wednesday as we have broken through several resistance barriers in one fell swoop. The market initially sold off just a bit after the CPI numbers came out, but then turned around to rip even higher. That being said, the market has cleared the shooting star from the Tuesday candlestick, the massive shooting star from the jobs report number on Friday and has now ripped high enough to clear the 50-day EMA and test the 200-day EMA. As I write this, the market is currently up roughly 2%, which is a huge move for gold.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Additional gains likely with daily close above 1.3700

GBP/USD has regained bullish momentum on dollar weakness, Brexit optimism. US Treasury bond yields continue to impact greenback's valuation. A daily close above 1.3700 could bring in additional buyers. The GBP/USD pair broke out of its weekly trading channel on Wednesday and extended its advance to a fresh 15-day high...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy