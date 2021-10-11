GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Gives Up Gains Despite Poor Jobs Data
The British pound fluctuated to show signs of hesitation just above the 1.36 level yet again. The market rocketed higher during the early part of the session, as the US jobs number came in much less stringent than initially thought. Forming the shooting star suggests that we are ready to go lower. That obviously is what we have been doing for a while, so this should not be much of a surprise. Breaking down below the bottom of the candlestick for the trading session on Friday continues the overall attitude that we have seen for several months.www.dailyforex.com
