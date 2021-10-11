CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Recovers Slightly Due to Jobs Miss

dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro rallied a bit on Friday, reaching towards the 1.1580 level before pulling back a bit. While this was a bullish turn of events, we are still well below a significant resistance barrier, and it should be noted that a lot of this was a bit of a “knee-jerk reaction” to the non-farm payroll numbers coming out much weaker than anticipated. This initially had the US dollar selling off against almost everything, but you can see this has turned around to show signs of weakness.

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecasts for the Week Ahead - USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY

Higher yields and growth concerns see the JPY underperforming across the FX space. The Japanese Yen is the strong outperformer in current FX markets as stronger yields weigh on the currency. Even with a slightly softer dollar across the board, USD/JPY continues to push higher towards the 3-year high at 114.55.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pull Back Below the 50 Day EMA

The British pound initially rally during the course of the trading session on Thursday but then turned around to show signs of exhaustion again. In fact, we ended up forming a shooting star that suggests we have a lot of volatility ahead of us. The market continues to see a lot of choppy behavior and of course we are still looking at the “death cross” as the 50 day EMA has broken below the 200 day EMA.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/NOK Forecast: USD Continues to Slip Against the NOK

The US dollar has fallen again against the Norwegian krone during trading on Thursday as the oil market continues to push the “Noki” even higher. That being said, the market is likely to see a bit of support underneath, and it is worth noting that the market is forming a bit of a hammer from the session on Thursday, so we may see a little bit of a bounce. Furthermore, the market is likely to see a lot of noise above, so I think this continues to be very choppy.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Eur#The European Central Bank#The Federal Reserve
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to struggle to gather strength unless US yields extend slide

EUR/USD has reclaimed 1.1600 but recovery remains fragile. 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays afloat above 1.5%. Additional gains are likely if 1.1620 turns into support. Following Wednesday's upsurge, the EUR/USD pair pushed higher on Thursday but failed to close in the positive territory. The pair remains at the mercy of US Treasury bond yields and their impact on the dollar's valuation.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Shows Signs of Short-Term Exhaustion

Bitcoin markets rallied initially during the session on Thursday but gave back gains in order to fall back into the previous consolidation area. The candlestick it is a shooting star, and that does suggest that we have a little bit more of a pullback just waiting to happen. That being said, I think the market probably continues to find plenty of support underneath, so pullback should be thought of as potential buying opportunities. After all, Bitcoin has been rallying quite nicely as of late, so I think at this point we need to see a little bit of digestion after the massive run higher.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Breaks Downtrend Line

The S&P 500 rallied quite significantly to reach much higher during the trading session on Thursday, clearing both the 50 day EMA and the downtrend line that I have drawn on the chart. In fact, we are closing towards the top of the range, which is a very bullish sign. Going even further into this, you could make a bit of an argument for an inverted head and shoulders, so all of this leads me to believe that the market is going to continue going higher, with a potential target of 4650.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Found Its Momentum Again

The NASDAQ 100 has rallied quite significantly during the trading session on Thursday to show signs of life again. Quite frankly, the market is going to continue to go higher from here unless something changes quite drastically. After all, the market is closing towards the top of the range, and of course has just broken above the 50 day EMA, which is a bullish sign as well. With that being said, think it is only a matter of time before momentum picks up even further, and perhaps since the NASDAQ 100 towards the 15,500 level. Climbing above the 15,000 level would be a bullish sign as well.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar’s corrective decline soon to be over

US Federal Reserve officials, unfazed by poor employment figures, march on with tapering. European macroeconomic figures keep indicating a slowing recovery pace. EUR/USD will likely reach fresh 2021 lows, as EUR buyers are nowhere to be seen. The EUR/USD pair has recovered some ground after reaching a fresh 2021 low...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

CAC Forecast: Parisian Index on the Verge of Break Out

The CAC in Paris has rallied after gapping higher on Thursday to slam into a significant resistance barrier at the 6700 level. This is an area that has been significant resistance previously, and therefore it is not a huge surprise to see that we are stopping in this general vicinity. If we can break above the 6700 level, then it is likely that we could go looking towards the 6800 level, possibly even the 7000 level. After all, the CAC has been ripping to the upside over the last couple of days, and it certainly looks as if we continue to see momentum heading into this market to the upside.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Facing Headwinds Just Above

The gold markets have gone back and forth during the course of the session on Thursday, showing a bit of hesitation at an area that of course will be important for multiple reasons. For example, we have the 200 day EMA that is sitting right here and causing a bit of noise, but we also have the $1800 level just above. After that, we also have the downtrend line that sits right in the same area, so it makes a certain amount of sense that the market may hesitate in this vicinity.
MARKETS
investing.com

EUR/USD: Correction Continues

The US PPI results have halted a frenzy triggered by the inflation report. Producer prices in the United States increased to 8.6% from 8.3% and above market forecasts of 8.5%. Given that the PPI is considered a leading indicator for inflation, its growth means that inflation is unlikely to slow any time soon. In fact, it may well accelerate.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, Gold

EURUSD is pushing higher, extending gains from the previous session boosted by the risk on mood. Fewer than expected US jobless claims & solid banks earnings lifted sentiment capping USD. However central bank divergence remains a challenge for the pair with Fed set to start tapering, whilst ECB has refrained...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD stays capped by the 1.1620 area

EUR/USD faces some pressure and drops below 1.1600. The greenback clings to daily gains just above 94.00. US Retail Sales surprised to the upside in September. After climbing to daily tops near 1.1620, EUR/USD met some selling pressure and now recedes back to the sub-1.1600 area at the end of the week.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: Dip Likely?

Yesterday was a doji bar with a big tail on top. So far, today is a second consecutive doji, forming a potential micro double top. The bears hope it is the second high in a double top with the Oct. 4 high. They want a reversal down to below the...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy