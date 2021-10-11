3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $232,900
Great end unit with garage in desirable High Point with quick access to highway! Beautiful updates throughout with new LVP and carpet throughout. Main floor has great entertaining space and newly updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances. One primary suite on main floor and two more bedrooms,each with private bath on upper floor! Basement level has great second living room with bar area and access to garage and private back patio! Take a tour today!greensboro.com
Comments / 0