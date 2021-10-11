CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $235,000

Sioux City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne~of~a~kind newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath with additional non~conforming 5th bedroom ranch style home in a well~established neighborhood. Upon entrance, you`ll notice the luxury vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting and fresh paint throughout. This home features a lavish gourmet kitchen and breakfast bar that opens to a living room. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, freshly installed cabinets, ceiling height backsplash, brand new stainless steel appliances and vent hood. You`ll find a shiplap wall with modern fireplace serving as a centerpiece in the living room. Impeccable finished basement including en suite bath and dedicated laundry. Tap into the income potential of this home; basement is a great rental opportunity due to its separate exterior entrance as well as finished plumbing and electrical for a kitchen. Look forward to relaxing in the spacious backyard surrounded by mature trees. In addition, this house boasts a two car attached tandem garage and a detached 2+ car garage or workshop. Designer choices in this stunning home set it apart from every other house on the market. From doors to floors, this home has every inch updated. Initial offers will be reviewed Wednesday, Oct. 13th at noon. Seller is providing a one year AHS shield plus home warranty..

siouxcityjournal.com

