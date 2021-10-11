CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn State Regroup after Iowa Loss

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter suffering their first lost Saturday to Iowa, Penn State dropped back three spots in the National Ranking. The Nittany Lions are now number 7 on the AP Top 25 Poll. The main take-away is that Penn State can not move forward without Sean Clifford on the field. Back up Quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson only produced only 34 yards after Clifford’s exit and threw two interceptions. They also need to win the penalty game. Penn State racked up Ten Penalties in Iowa for close to 60 yards. Three false starts happened back-to-back-to-back because Penn State couldn’t hear in a packed Kinnick Stadium. The Nittany Lions have a Bye this week to rest Clifford and get ready for their next Conference matchup against Illinois on October 23rd.

