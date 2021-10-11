Dr. Stefan August Loening, Professor of Urology, passed away at the age of 82, on Oct. 8, 2021, at his home in Iowa City, Iowa. Stefan was born on May 26, 1939, in Lingen (Ems) in Germany, a Catholic enclave in Protestant northern Germany along the Dutch border. Stefan's formative years were shaped by World War II, the scarcity of the post-war period, and his family's strong Catholic convictions during those difficult times. Stefan's father, Heinrich, was a doctor who was branded as politically untrustworthy as he refused to join the Nazi party. Stefan was born as the war commenced and his father was soon drafted into the military as a doctor and sent to the front in Poland, Ukraine and North Africa. After being captured by the British and handed over to U.S. forces, his father spent the remainder of the war in multiple POW camps in the U.S. and only returned home in 1946. His mother, Johanna (Hanny), was a devout Catholic who, during the war, raised Stefan, played the organ in her local church, and at the same time took part in the Dutch Underground's resistance to the Nazi regime.