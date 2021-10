A Guide As To Why Halloween Stands Out Above the Rest. While the month of October commemorates, leaves are beginning to change color, pumpkin patches are flourishing and the inevitable first Moscow snow of the season awaits. But what else is happening this month? Well, go to any elementary school and they’ll tell you what else. With wide eyes and big smiles, Halloween will most likely be the first word at the top of any child’s mind. And with good reason. Halloween is one of my top priorities, and arguably, as I would like to say: probably my favorite holiday.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO