CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Murray says Raducanu's defeat at Indian Wells a 'little bump'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7uMB_0cNPWE8J00
Oct 8, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Emma Raducanu (GBR) walks off the court after losing the match to Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Emma Raducanu's defeat in her first match since winning the U.S. Open was a "little bump", fellow Briton Andy Murray said, backing the 18-year-old to deal with expectations and disappointment in a mature way.

Qualifier Raducanu did not drop a set in 10 matches en route to the title at Flushing Meadows last month but lost 6-2 6-4 on Friday to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of the Indian Wells tournament in California.

"What happened in New York was obviously incredible but in tennis and sport it doesn't just go in an upwards direction all the time," former world number one Murray told reporters.

"There's always little bumps and stuff along the way. It's just a little bump, but I think pretty much everyone was sort of expecting that as well. I don't think it's anything unexpected, to be honest."

"She's unbelievably bright, well educated and stuff," Murray said. "So you would imagine she would certainly be a lot better equipped to deal with everything that's going on than most and deal with it in a more mature way than I'd have done when I was 18."

Murray fended off a challenge from 18-year-old U.S. Open quarter-finalist Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to win 5-7 6-3 6-2 and reach the third round on Sunday.

His former coach Darren Cahill tweeted that it was the 34-year-old's best performance since having hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019.

"It wasn't easy out there today. Not easy conditions. Very hot. Court is incredibly slow. Balls after a couple of games are also extremely slow," said three-times Grand Slam champion Murray, who faces Alexander Zverev next.

"Not easy to finish points. Not getting many free points on your serve or anything like that. It was a good win."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

What did Fognini say to Tsitsipas at Indian Wells, as things get heated?

During their third round match at Indian Wells, the two tennis stars got into a heated exchange. But what did Fognini say to Tsitsipas and why was he upset?. Tsitsipas beats Fognini to advance at Indian Wells. Fresh from lifting the Laver Cup trophy for Team Europe, Stefanos Tsitsipas is...
NFL
Telegraph

Emma Raducanu's autumn schedule finalised as she awaits Indian Wells fate

Emma Raducanu appears to have finalised her schedule for the rest of the year as she prepares for her first match since her stunning US Open win. It promises to be a busy autumn for Raducanu starting in Indian Wells and she will discover her first-round opponent when the draw is made on Monday night.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
firstsportz.com

REVEALED! Emma Raducanu’s potential path to Claim her 1st Indian Wells title

Teen sensation and World No. 22 Emma Raducanu is all set to make her debut at the upcoming Indian Wells Open 2021, her first WTA-1000 tournament and just the 3rd tournament on the Tour. The 18-year old has not played since her historic title at the 2021 US Open and had to request a wildcard to enter the tournament as her rank when the entries closed was still World No. 150.
TENNIS
101 WIXX

Tennis-Raducanu to make return on Friday at Indian Wells

(Reuters) – British teenager Emma Raducanu will return to competition for the first time since her improbable victory at the U.S. Open in her opening match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Friday. The 18-year-old Raducanu, whose U.S. Open triumph last month made her the first qualifier...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Tennis World Usa

Indian Wells 2021: Andy Murray vs Mannarino's HIGHLIGHTS

Andy Murray, after finding his wedding ring and shoes, also found victory, entering the second round of the WTA / ATP combined event BNP Paribas, ATP Masters 1000 on the Indian Wells hard-courts, in California. The Scot defeated France's Adrian Mannarino in straight sets 6-3 6-2. Now Murray in the...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“This is physically the best I’ve felt in a while” Andy Murray reacts after 3rd round defeat at the Indian Wells 2021, drop hints about future

World No. 121 Andy Murray played some of his best tennis in recent times as he battled at the ongoing Indian Wells 2021. The Brit who entered the main-draw through a wildcard, gave glimpses of vintage Andy during his three round stay at the desert. Murray started with a straight-set win over Adrian Mannarino in Round 1 and won the match 6-3, 6-2.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Wells#U S Open#Grand Slam
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal showed his NEW AMAZING LOOK!

Rafael Nadal is recognized as one of the strongest tennis players of all time, as well as one of the greatest athletes in the history of sport, as well as, together with Roger Federer and Novak Dokovic, the most successful tennis player of all time (20 Grand Slam titles out of 28 finals played: 1 Australian Open, 13 Roland Garros of which he holds the absolute record, 2 Wimbledon and 4 US Open).
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Fans flood Serena Williams with replies after her latest tweet

Serena Williams continues her recovery from the unfortunate injury she suffered during her 1st round match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships that has kept her on the sidelines for more than 3 months now. The 40-year old is yet to announce whether she has decided to end the season or will she make a comeback this season itself.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Maryland Daily Record

Venus Williams Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: 4 (Serena Williams, Yetunde Price, Dylan Starr Williams, Lyndrea Price, Isha Price, Richard Williams III) Venus Williams is a famous American professional Tennis Player who fought for equality for women tennis players and made sure that they are given equal prize money as men players. Venus was ranked No.1 World player for 19 weeks. She has won numerous prizes, including 4 Olympic Gold Medals. She has her own interior designing firm and clothing brand named EleVen.
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy