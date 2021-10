A former Dodger will be tasked with beating his old team in Game 3. Alex Wood is set to pitch in Los Angeles on Sunday for the Giants, hoping to swing the series in San Francisco’s favor after Saturday’s loss. He’ll have his work cut out for him, and not just because he has to face the formidable Dodgers lineup. Cy Young candidate Max Scherzer will be on the hill for LA.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO