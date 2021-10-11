3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $284,900

Chic, fabulous, nicely updated with granite in the kitchen, stainless appliances ~ lovely home with garage, fenced rear yard, deck, patio, play area, and so much space ideal for today's lifestyle, Brookville schools. You MUST SEE 3-D TOUR, and floor plan. Innovative home designed to allow for private spaces on different levels for entertaining, office, virtual learning, and zoom calls. The living room with lovely fireplace boasts beautiful windows for lots of natural light, plenty of space for relaxing, a cozy spot to entertain. You'll appreciate the lovely kitchen, very functional with center island, lots of counter space, cabinets, and a large breakfast area. Enjoy grilling on the deck while entertaining, or relaxing on the patio below while children and puppies play, such a nice flat yard. Large master suite, private bath, two other spacious bedrooms, plus full bath complete the upper level. Terrace level finished with family room, rec space, bar area, full bath, garage. WOW!