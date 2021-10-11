CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scio, OR

4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $435,000

Democrat-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccepted Offer with Contingencies. This fully updated home sits right out of town with no neighbors on .89 acres. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a bonus room. Freshly painted, new vinyl flooring as well as refinished original hardwoods, new fixtures and gorgeous views of surrounding farmland. The house has two wells, new gravel, fresh bark and several fruit trees. This home is move in ready with a ton of potential to make it your own including room for a shop. You won't want to miss out on this one!

