MLB

White Sox 12, Astros 6: Sox still standing after slugfest

By Jim Margalus
soxmachine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Minute Maid Park, the Astros produced all the power and enjoyed all the luck. At Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox got to see what home-field advantage was all about. The White Sox could have folded when Dylan Cease pitched his way out of the game in the second inning and the Sox trailed 5-1 after 2½, but instead they accounted for 11 of the game’s final 12 runs. The team that couldn’t notch a single extra-base hit through two games blasted two homers and tacked on two RBI doubles. The team that couldn’t find a hole against Houston’s infield defense when it needed one racked up 16 hits. And even when grounders found infielders, things like baserunners and broken bats ended up getting in the way.

RELATED PEOPLE
