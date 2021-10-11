Bills earn high praise for a big win in Kansas City | Social Media Round-up

View more in
NFL
No one has an answer for the Buffalo Bills defense yet, but their biggest test is yet to come. Buffalo cruised to a 40-0 win over the hapless Houston Texans on a rainy Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The weather was a factor, with both teams losing possession of the ball due to the wet conditions, but it was the Bills who could capitalize on their opportunities.
Over the years I’ve gotten a bit of a reputation for siding with the refs. Ordinarily, I think they do a great job. Usually I think they call things pretty straight. The Buffalo Bills faced off against Kansas City, and the refs were anything but ordinary or usual. Due to the volume of penalties this week (23 total, woof) I’ll focus more on key ones. Feel free to ask about others in the comments, where I’ll ignore your pleas for more information because even I’m sick of the penalties for this week.
Buffalo Bills matchup against Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football draws big audience
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NBC Sports PR has released the viewership numbers of the Buffalo Bills matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The first half of the game averaged 20.8 million TV-only viewers which NBC said was the third best of the season on the network behind only the NFL Kickoff game matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys and "The Return" which was a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.
Tony Dungy felt a blast from the past this week when he sat down to prep for his role as an analyst on NBC Sunday Night Football. The Kansas City Chiefs, with back-to-back conference titles, are the gatekeepers in the AFC. The Buffalo Bills are looking to encroach on that territory after two head-to-head losses last season, once in primetime during Week 6 and again in the AFC Championship.
'This is just another win' | Bills players maintain perspective after beating the defending AFC champions

Throughout the entire week of practice leading up to the Chiefs game, the Bills players and coaches wouldn't let the game become bigger than it was. For them, it was just another week and they continued to show why they're one of the best teams in the entire NFL.
How Bills fans can bid on exclusive autographed merchandise this weekend

Attention Bills Mafia, Total Sports Enterprises has set up something special for Bills away games. TSE will host an Away Game Online Auction where fans will be able to bid on a variety of Buffalo Bills autographed items. Some of the items include: a 16x20 Bruce Smith signed photograph, a Dawson Knox signed football, a Fred Jackson signed jersey, a Josh Allen signed football and much more.
Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022

Super Bowl 2022: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the reigning NFL champions, but who'll make the playoffs — and lift the Lombardi Trophy at the end of this season?
NFL Star, 24, Killed While Protecting His Family from Burglary Will Have Jersey Number Retired by WFT
Sean Taylor's NFL career was bright before his life was tragically cut short in 2007. The Washington Football Team is paying tribute to Taylor nearly 15 years after his death by retiring the late safety's jersey number ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a statement. Nearly 100 alumni will also be honored at FedExField.
Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
Richard Sherman leaves Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game vs. Philadelphia Eagles with hamstring injury
The Buccaneers' defensive back situation got more precarious when Richard Sherman was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Eagles.
'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community
With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay
With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
Tom Brady Elbowed Derek Barnett in the Helmet After Throwing an Interception Against the Eagles
Tom Brady threw an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Anthony Harris picked off Brady and during the return, Brady got physical with Eagles defensive lineman Derek Barnett. First, let's check out the arm punt. Now here's Brady throwing an elbow into the facemask of Barnett. The...
NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season
Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
