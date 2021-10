In their first preseason match that served as a fitting tuneup for their upcoming campaign in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers lost a lopsided 123-97 decision to the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers missed the services of superstars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, as well as newly-acquired veteran players Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza. However, Lakers fans do not need to be worried as the Lakers coaching staff only opted to rest James, Westbrook, and Anthony as these three players were not included in the team’s injury report.

