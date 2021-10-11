CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines President Congratulates Journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see. Ressa, founder of Philippine news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize https://www.reuters.com/world/philippines-journalist-ressa-russian-journalist-muratov-win-2021-nobel-peace-2021-10-08/?enowpopup after...

