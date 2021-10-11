CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Australian Watchdog Sues CBA for Underpaying Staff

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Australia's workplace watchdog said https://www.fairwork.gov.au/about-us/news-and-media-releases/2021-media-releases/october-2021/20211011-cba-litigation-media-release it has sued the country's largest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia and its brokerage arm for not paying more than 7,000 workers around A$16.4 million ($12 million) in entitlements. The issues around unpaid entitlements date back to 2010 and were self-reported by CBA...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Blackrock rejects call for Australia’s CBA to stop fossil fuel funding

SYDNEY (Reuters) – BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, voted against a resolution calling for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) to stop financing new fossil fuel projects, it said late on Wednesday. CBA’s largest shareholder said it opposed the resolution, which also asked the bank to publish targets to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

We may visit you at home, British financial watchdog warns bank staff

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog warned banks and investment firms on Monday it could swoop on staff who work from home to check they are not harming customers or markets. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said firms that want to introduce ‘hybrid’, or a mix of home and office,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cba#Reuters#The Fair Work Ombudsman#Fwo#Woolworths Group#Commsec
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Study Reveals Big Impact of Stimulus Payments, $2000 Petition Close to Completion

Government officials might feel reluctant about a fourth stimulus check. However, a recent study revealed that Americans desperately need the fourth payment wave in this time of pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Americans confront economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Many are suffering from these changes, especially...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Opening of Shipping Container Apartments Is Delayed

A company building affordable apartments in a six-story building made out of recycled shipping containers says a shortage of materials will delay the opening. Salt Lake City (AP) — The opening of affordable apartments in a six-story building made out of recycled shipping containers will be delayed because of a shortage of materials.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
thedrive

China Tested A Fractional Orbital Bombardment System That Uses A Hypersonic Glide Vehicle: Report

Such a capability could potentially allow China to execute a nuclear strike on any target on earth with near-impunity and very little warning. A report from Financial Times' Demetri Sevastopulo and Kathrin Hille states that China has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle that goes into space and traverses the globe in an orbital-like fashion before making its run through the atmosphere toward its target. There would be huge implications if such a system were to be operationalized, and according to this story, which says it talked to five officials confirming the test, the U.S. government was caught totally off-guard by it.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Iranian Supertanker Departing From Venezuela to Transport Heavy Oil

HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -An Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, according to documents seen by Reuters and vessel tracking services. The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Bank of England’s inflation problem is getting awkward

Inflation is becoming increasingly hard to ignore. From central bankers to ordinary consumers grimacing at their energy bills, the pace at which prices are rising has become a pressing concern. Investors are worried too. Financial markets are betting that the key Bank of England interest rate could rise to 1 per cent by the end of 2022, the highest rate in more than a decade, starting with a small 0.15 percentage point rise this coming December. But this is set against an uncertain global economic outlook, and a UK recovery which seems to be losing steam, limited by shortages in...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Tesla's Musk Dials Into Volkswagen Executive Conference

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Tesla boss Elon Musk has addressed 200 Volkswagen executives via a video call after an invitation from the German carmaker's CEO Herbert Diess, who wants to galvanise VW's top brass for a faster pivot to electric vehicles. The comments on Thursday by Musk to a VW managers...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Maduro Ally Extradited to US on Money Laundering Charge

MIAMI (AP) — A top fugitive close to Venezuela's socialist government has been put on a flight from Cape Verde to the United States to face money laundering charges, a senior U.S. official confirmed Saturday. President Nicolás Maduro has blasted the U.S. for “kidnapping” Colombian businessman Alex Saab, and hours...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Intelligence Chief to Meet With S. Korea, Japan Counterparts -Yonhap

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The intelligence chiefs of the United States, South Korea and Japan are expected to meet in Seoul early next week for closed-door discussions about North Korea, among other issues, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a government source. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines will meet with...
POLITICS
The Independent

Barclays expected to reveal £1.6bn profits with more Covid cash to be released

Barclays is set to reveal a rise in profits next week driven by a buoyant investment banking division and the release of bad loan provisions set aside due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The bank set aside £3.7 billion as a rainy day fund last year and released £742 million earlier this year. Investors will be looking to see how much more will be released on Thursday as the economy recovers.Bosses revealed a strong profit rebound when they updated the City on the first six months of the year in July, recording pre-tax profits of £5 billion against just £1.3 billion in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Venezuelan Government Suspends Negotiations With Opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA (Reuters) -Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator Jorge Rodriguez, who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Australian prime minister will attend Glasgow climate talks

Australia’s prime minister confirmed on Friday he will attend a climate summit in Glasgow next month despite his government remaining bitterly divided over a draft plan for the country to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government’s next climate plan would protect the interests of “rural and regional” Australians who complain that they have borne the brunt of previous reforms.“It’s not just about hitting net zero. That’s an important environmental goal,” Morrison said."What’s important is that Australia’s economy goes from strength to strength," he added.The conservative government aims to reduce Australia's emissions to net-zero...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy