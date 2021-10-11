Australian Watchdog Sues CBA for Underpaying Staff
(Reuters) - Australia's workplace watchdog said https://www.fairwork.gov.au/about-us/news-and-media-releases/2021-media-releases/october-2021/20211011-cba-litigation-media-release it has sued the country's largest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia and its brokerage arm for not paying more than 7,000 workers around A$16.4 million ($12 million) in entitlements. The issues around unpaid entitlements date back to 2010 and were self-reported by CBA...money.usnews.com
Comments / 0