Freedom day is nearly upon us and the big question on everyone’s mind is ‘Where can I get a restaurant booking in Sydney?’ With the Harbour City’s restaurants, cafes, and bars allowed to reopen once NSW hits its 70% double vaccination target, the hospitality industry is getting ready for an onslaught of interest. A number of Sydney restaurants are already taking bookings in preparation for the big day, which is currently slated for Monday 11 October. After months of take-away and home dining, we can finally reconnect with our favourite bars and restaurants. Get ready Sydney.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO