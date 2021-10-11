CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Settles up 1.5%; Hits Multi-Year Highs on Surging Demand

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Monday to the highest levels in years, fuelled by rebounding global demand that has contributed to power and gas shortages in key economies like China. Brent crude rose $1.26, or 1.5%, to settle at $83.65 a barrel. The session high was $84.60, its...

News 12

Oil and gas prices on the rise as demand surges

Oil prices are the highest they've been in years and now prices are up at the pump too. Usually, this time of year gas prices go down, but demand for gas and oil is growing faster than production as the economy comes back to life following shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
The Independent

Global energy shortage leads to spike in oil demand

A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, sending power prices surging to record levels as widespread energy shortages hit Asia and Europe."Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling blackouts are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," the IEA said in its monthly oil report."Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary...
moneyandmarkets.com

“Old Energy” Still Has Legs After Oil’s $120 Price Surge

West Texas Intermediate crude oil is now trading for around $80 per barrel, touching levels not seen since 2014. Just a year and a half ago, you literally couldn’t give it away. Oil prices went to negative $37.63 in April 2020, as you might remember, meaning that rather than pay for oil, you would have been paid to cart it away. We’ve gone from oil having a value of less than zero to having it trade at multi-year highs.
CNBC

Oil prices hit three-year high on back of supply deficit forecasts

Oil prices jumped to a three-year high above $85 a barrel on Friday, boosted by forecasts of a supply deficit in the next few months as the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions spurs demand. Brent crude futures advanced 1% to settle at $84.86 per barrel. Front-month prices, which touched their...
State
Illinois State
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
AFP

China's factory inflation hit 25-year high in September

China's factory inflation hit its highest level in a quarter of a century on surging commodity costs last month, with Thursday's figures fanning concerns that higher prices could filter through supply chains and into the global economy. Analysts earlier cautioned of a looming hit from the power crunch on other aspects of China's economy such as foreign trade, with supply disruptions possibly filtering down supply chains.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8. That defied expectations for an average 500,000 barrel decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.2 million-barrel climb, according to sources. Supply data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 2 million barrels for gasoline, but said distillate supplies were "virtually unchanged" last week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $81.23 before the supply data.
agnetwest.com

Oil Prices Reach 7 Year High, Gas Prices Surge

Oil prices reached a seven-year high last week, pushing fuel prices higher. The national average price of gas jumped 5.2 cents to $3.25 a gallon, and the price of diesel increased 10.4 cents to $3.45 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices were pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July. GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan says, “The OPEC decision caused an immediate reaction in oil prices, and amidst what is turning into a global energy crunch, motorists are now spending over $400 million more on gasoline every single day than they were just a year ago.” De Haan adds the problems continue to relate to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic. With OPEC last week deciding against an additional rise in oil production to meet rising demand, supply will likely remain tight.
theedgemarkets.com

World stocks soft before US CPI, oil near multi-year highs

LONDON (Oct 13): World stocks steadied around the week's lows with the mood dampened by inflation worries ahead of US consumer price data later on Wednesday, with economic recovery in many countries keeping oil prices near multi-year highs. September US CPI is forecast to show a monthly gain of 0.3%,...
foreigndesknews.com

Oil trades above $80 a barrel, hitting a 7-year high

U.S. oil prices hit a seven-year high Monday, marking an increase of more than 120 percent from just under a year ago. On Monday morning, American crude prices increased 2 percent to hit $81.50 a barrel, dropping slightly to $81.15 by midday before closing at $80.49, the first time since October 2014 that U.S. crude closed at more than $80 a barrel.
Coinspeaker

Oil Prices Hit Multi-Year Highs as Energy Crisis Lingers On

In response to the global energy strain, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together called OPEC+ decided to increase production in a steady manner. Oil prices have soared to their multi-year highs as increasing demand for fossil fuels has lingered on amid the ongoing global energy...
mining.com

Aluminum price hits 13-year high as energy surge pressures supply

Aluminum jumped to the highest since 2008 as a deepening power crisis squeezes supplies of the energy-intensive metal that’s used in everything from beer cans to iPhones. Industry insiders like to joke that aluminum is basically “solid electricity.” Each ton of metal takes about 14 megawatt hours of power to produce, enough to run an average U.K. home for more than three years. If the 65 million ton-a-year aluminum industry was a country, it would rank as the fifth-largest power consumer in the world.
FOXBusiness

Stocks slide as oil hits 7-year high

U.S. stock indexes closed on session lows as oil prices hit a seven-year high and financials weighed on the S&P 500 ahead of key earnings later this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249 points or 0.72%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.69% and 0.64%, respectively. The Dow had gained 205 points at its best levels of the day. Trading was light as the U.S. Treasury market was closed for Columbus Day.
