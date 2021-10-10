CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Ryan Gosling opens up about how he and Eva Mendes spent quarantine period with kids

flickprime.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Gosling and Eva Mendes not often open up about their relationship however have at all times been a much-loved couple for his or her followers. In a current interview with QC, Gosling opened up about how he and Eva went via life in quarantine and the way they managed parenting throughout that point interval. The couple shares two kids, Esmeralda and Amada. Read on to know how the couple stored their little ones entertained throughout the lockdown.

flickprime.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes's Kids Have Been Testing the Couple's Acting Skills During the Pandemic

Some children like to watch reruns of their favorite cartoons, but Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes's kids prefer live entertainment. In addition to having full control of the family's TV set, it sounds like 7-year-old Esmeralda and 5-year-old Amada also hold casting calls, direct, and request regular "business" lunches with their two favorite actors, Mom and Dad. During a recent interview with GQ, Ryan revealed that he and Eva have kept their daughters entertained throughout the pandemic by reading them bedtime stories — aka practicing their voice acting — and putting on performances for the girls.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Ryan Gosling Talks About Quarantine With Kids Esmeralda, 7, & Amada, 5, In Rare New Interview

Ryan Gosling gave a rare interview to GQ magazine in which he talked about how he and wife Eva Mendes got through the pandemic with their two young daughters. Oh, to be a pandemic-era parent. Ryan Gosling is giving us all kinds of relatability vibes in a new interview with GQ magazine at a launch party for the famous actor’s new (and first) brand partnership with Tag Heuer. The October 7 interview gave a rare look into the Drive star’s parenting skills with longtime partner Eva Mendes as he talked about his two daughters, Esmerelda and Amada, and how they all managed to stay entertained through quarantine.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

Ryan Gosling Reveals How He Kept His Daughters Entertained During Quarantine

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have really been honing their acting skills during the pandemic. At home. For their kids. To keep them occupied because let’s face it, when you’re a parent with little kids at home you are going to use every tool in your tool belt to keep them from getting bored. And luckily for 7-year-old Esmerelda and 5-year-old Amada, their dad has some solid skills to keep them occupied.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Mendes
Person
Ryan Gosling
thedigitalfix.com

Ryan Gosling dancing in shiny trousers aged 12 video goes viral

It turns out Ryan Gosling had a well of dancing experience before his time boogieing in the musical movie La La Land. A video of a twelve-year-old Gosling dancing while wearing shiny purple pants has recently re-emerged and gone viral – proving that the star has been shimmying his way into the spotlight for decades.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Ryan Gosling Looks So Handsome In Yellow Suit For Rare Public Appearance

Ryan Gosling made a rare public appearance at a TAG Heuer party in LA when he looked incredibly dapper in a bright yellow suit. Be still our hearts! Ryan Gosling, 40, looked like a dreamboat when he attended a TAG Heuer party in Los Angeles on Oct. 7. The actor very rarely makes public appearances, so we were pleasantly surprised to see him at the event rocking a bright yellow suit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vanity Fair

Ryan Gosling Finds Time To Get Personal

An elegant nighttime party for a luxury watchmaker is not the place you'd expect a star to get personal, especially one as reserved and private as Ryan Gosling, so it was surprising when he brought up his two children with Eva Mendes as he spoke to the audience gathered at the TAG Heuer event Thursday evening.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarantine#Actor#Titans
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

​Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photo With Her Daughter In 14th Birthday Tribute: ‘You’re Everything To Me’

Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina is growing up so fast! The actress posted a rare picture with her mini-me in honor of her 14th birthday. Actress Salma Hayek can’t believe how much time has passed since she welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault with husband François-Henri Pinault. The Like A Boss actress, 54, paid tribute to her mini-me’s 14th birthday on September 21 with a heartfelt message accompanied by a rare photo of the two on Instagram. “My precious girl, you are everything to me,” she began.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Rob Lowe shares heartbreaking family news - famous friends reach out

Rob Lowe has taken to Instagram with some heartbreaking family news. The 57-year-old was met with an outpouring of support from fans as he made his sad announcement. Rob - who shares two sons with wife Sheryl - shared a snapshot of his beloved dog Wayne and wrote: "In Memoriam…
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Goes Makeup-Free While Snuggling Up To Her Husband In Cute Photo

The Mexican-American actress looked stunning as she cozied up to her hubby, François-Henri Pinault, on a scenic boat ride. Salma Hayek is the true definition of a natural beauty. The 55-year-old actress showed once again that age is but a number when she went makeup-free for a stunning selfie she took with husband François-Henri Pinault, 59, on Tuesday (Sept. 28). In the snap, the Eternals star cuddled up to her French businessman beau as they enjoyed what seemed to be a romantic boat ride in the ocean. Salma gave the camera a sweet selfie, while François-Henri had a soft grin on his face.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy