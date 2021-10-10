Christina Ricci ties knot with Mark Hampton after announcing first child together

After announcing to her fans in August that she was expecting her second child, Christina Ricci has once again taken her fanbase by surprise after sharing shots of her wedding on her social media accounts. Ricci only recently settled her divorce from ex-husband James Heerdegen, with whom she has a seven year old son, so along with the reveal that she is expecting a baby with her new partner, now husband, Mark Hampton, the addition of a wedding in the mix was not something that the star had hinted about at all in her previous posts.

