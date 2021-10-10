Christina Ricci ties knot with Mark Hampton after announcing first child together
The Addams Family actor Christina Ricci obtained hitched to hairdresser Mark Hampton two months after asserting their first youngster collectively. She introduced the excellent news on her Instagram and handled the followers together with her marriage ceremony pictures. Known for taking part in unconventionally darkish characters, the actor is receiving an output of congratulatory needs from her followers for beginning the subsequent chapter of her life.flickprime.com
