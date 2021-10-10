CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Ricci ties knot with Mark Hampton after announcing first child together

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Addams Family actor Christina Ricci obtained hitched to hairdresser Mark Hampton two months after asserting their first youngster collectively. She introduced the excellent news on her Instagram and handled the followers together with her marriage ceremony pictures. Known for taking part in unconventionally darkish characters, the actor is receiving an output of congratulatory needs from her followers for beginning the subsequent chapter of her life.

MovieWeb

The Matrix 4 Star Christina Ricci Surprises Fans with Photos from Her Wedding

After announcing to her fans in August that she was expecting her second child, Christina Ricci has once again taken her fanbase by surprise after sharing shots of her wedding on her social media accounts. Ricci only recently settled her divorce from ex-husband James Heerdegen, with whom she has a seven year old son, so along with the reveal that she is expecting a baby with her new partner, now husband, Mark Hampton, the addition of a wedding in the mix was not something that the star had hinted about at all in her previous posts.
digitalspy.com

The Addams Family's Christina Ricci announces marriage with sweet photo

The Addams Family and Sleepy Hollow star Christina Ricci has married hair stylist Mark Hampton. She announced this wonderful news via Instagram this weekend, with a wedding selfie captioned: "Mr. and Mrs." Hampton is the Hollywood actress' second husband after James Heerdegen, the father of her seven-year-old son Freddie. Related:...
TODAY.com

Christina Ricci is married! See her laidback wedding-day look

Christina Ricci and hair stylist Mark Hampton have tied the knot!. Ricci and Hampton announced that they got married in matching Instagram posts on Saturday. The couple shared the same selfie in which they're both smiling at the camera as they stand side by side in matching white collared shirts with buttons.
Mark Hampton
Christina Ricci
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Christina Ricci Glowing In First Sighting With New Husband Mark Hampton Following Surprise Wedding, Months After Extending Restraining Order Against Ex

Christina Ricci is soaking up that newlywed bliss after tying the knot with her baby daddy. The pregnant 41-year-old actress beamed with happiness in her first sighting with Mark Hampton since announcing they got hitched in a surprise ceremony over the weekend. Ricci and her husband held hands while heading...
WSB-TV Atlanta

Photos: Christina Ricci through the years

Through the years Winona Ryder, Cher, Christina Ricci in publicity portrait for the film 'Mermaids', 1990. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images)
talesbuzz.com

‘Addams Family’ director Barry Sonnenfeld explains how Christina Ricci saved the 1991 blockbuster

They may be creepy, kooky and all together ooky, but 30 years ago, America couldn’t get enough of The Addams Family. Released in theaters over the 1991 Thanksgiving holidays, Barry Sonnenfeld’s big-screen version of Charles Addams’s mysterious and spooky New Yorker cartoons — and the 1964 TV series — became a box-office sensation, banking nearly $120 million and finishing amongst the Top 10 highest-grossing movies of that year.
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
Fox News

Arnold Schwarzenegger wished his son with former mistress, Joseph Baena, a happy 24th birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media on Saturday in order to wish his youngest son, Joseph Baena, a happy 24th birthday. The "Terminator" actor shared a collection of three photos on his Twitter that showed him sharing a drink with Baena, cycling with him and another in which they posed in front of a mural depicting the action star in his bodybuilding days. The father’s heartfelt post came along with a caption in which he praised his son for his numerous career endeavors.
