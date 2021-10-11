‘Eiffel’: Review

Alright kiddies, time to gather around the fireplace for another magical fairy tale. Oh, scratch that, this is a movie so you’d need to gather not around but at the local movie theatre or multiplex. And one more thing, this story’s similar to a bedtime tale, but it’s really not for the “wee folk” (unless you want them to cease slumbering for a long time). Now, it is set in a faraway, but very real, land though it may seem that it’s on the edge of the “Twilight Zone”, or perhaps “Castle Rock”. Oh but there are some cuddly animals in the story which is certainly reflected in its simple title, LAMB.

