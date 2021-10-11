CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Eiffel’: Review

By Lisa Nesselson
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDir: Martin Bourboulon. France-Germany. 2021. 108mins. The Eiffel Tower rose in two years without power tools or computers or construction cranes. Martin Bourboulon’s ambitious, handsomely appointed and unapologetically old-fashioned Eiffel took 25 years to make it to the screen and that’s almost certainly a good thing since digital effects can now convincingly render the various stages of the so-called “staircase to infinity” with startling realism. Forced to re-schedule its French release several times due to the pandemic, this enjoyable slice of popular entertainment — starring Romain Duris and Emma Mackey and with a title which will ring bells with prospective film-goers — should attract audiences worldwide following its October 13 domestic debut.

