CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tim Anderson again shining on big stage for White Sox

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Whether he’s slugging game-ending home runs in an Iowa cornfield or piling up hits in the postseason, Tim Anderson keeps showing a flair for the biggest moments. Chicago’s exuberant star did it again. And the White Sox kept their season going for at least another day. Anderson singled three times and scored twice in another big playoff performance as the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 12-6 to avoid a three-game sweep in their AL Division Series. He has 16 hits in six career playoff games, the most by any major leaguer over a six-game postseason span.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
audacy.com

Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn lead White Sox to 8-1 win over Tigers

CHICAGO (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched one-run ball over five innings, José Abreu homered and drove in four runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers, 8-1, on Friday night for their fifth straight win. Tim Anderson added four hits for the AL Central champions as they prepare...
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Tim Anderson explains why he pushed umpire Tim Timmons

On Friday, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson offered his side of the incident with umpire Tim Timmons that led to the three-game suspension he’s now appealing. During an on-field scrum between Sox and Tigers players Monday night in Detroit, Timmons was pushing Anderson, he said. Anderson pushed back, not knowing he was pushing an umpire because Timmons was so close to him, he said. When Anderson realized who it was, it was too late.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Michael Kopech was a big boost in 2021

The Chicago White Sox had a lot of great pitching in 2021. They were one of the best teams in Major League Baseball and the arms had a lot to do with it. Between the starters and the bullpen, they have everything they need to make a deep playoff run. One key to the pitching staff in 2021 has been Michael Kopech who is back and better than ever.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

How the Sox became Tim Anderson's team

The story starts in spring training, 2020. Back before the world ground to a halt and was irrevocably altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the baseball season was shrunk down to 60 games. Before the Chicago White Sox officially made it out of rebuilding mode. Before they made the postseason for the first time in a dozen years. Before they replaced Rick Renteria with Tony La Russa. Before they won this year's American League Central championship and made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in franchise history.
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

Can the White Sox shine in the postseason and make a run?

Editor’s Note: Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news and updates. Plus, it allows you to easily track your favorite players. Get it here!. The 2021 MLB regular season is now in the books. It was an eventful year, to say the least,...
MLB
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

McCullers shines as Astros take game 1 from White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. was terrific. Yordan Alvarez delivered, and Jose Altuve scored on a nifty slide. The Houston Astros sure love October. McCullers pitched scoreless ball into the seventh inning, and the Astros beat Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox 6-1 in Game 1 of their AL Division Series on Thursday. […]
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Ap Sports#The White Sox#The Houston Astros 12 6
kpyn.net

García, Grandal shine as White Sox beat Astros 12-6 in ALDS

CHICAGO (AP) — Leury García and Yasmani Grandal homered, and Grandal’s borderline baserunning helped the Chicago White Sox top the Houston Astros 12-6 to stay alive in their AL Division Series. Backed by a boisterous crowd of 40,288, the AL Central champions erased a 5-1 deficit in the franchise’s first home playoff game in 13 years. Tim Anderson collected three more hits, and Ryan Tepera started a stellar finish for Chicago’s bullpen after Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech struggled. Houston was hoping to sweep its way into its fifth consecutive appearance in the AL Championship Series. Game 4 of the best-of-five series is Monday afternoon.
MLB
Daily Herald

White Sox playoff fans back in a big way

It felt like old times on the South Side of Chicago Sunday night. The White Sox played a postseason home game, their first in 13 years. Guaranteed Rate Field was packed and fans were wearing black, just like in 2008 when the Sox beat the Twins in the division tiebreaker before playing two home playoff games against Tampa Bay.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

ALDS: White Sox' Tim Anderson Sets Another Playoff Record Vs. Astros

‘I don’t get a ring for that’: TA unmoved by playoff records originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. From a personal standpoint, this White Sox playoff run has been record-setting for shortstop Tim Anderson. The White Sox’ 12-6 win against the Astros in Game 3 of the American League Division...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros vs. White Sox: Chicago pitcher implies Houston may be sign-stealing again in ALDS; Dusty Baker responds

The Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros by a 12-6 final (box score) on Sunday night in ALDS Game 3, ensuring their first playoff run since 2008 will continue for at least another day. After the game, White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera added some sizzle to Monday's Game 4 (scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET) by referencing the Astros' sign-stealing past. Tepera implied that Houston might be up to no good again.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Tim Anderson’s mind-boggling postseason numbers

Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox may not have a vast amount of postseason experience, but numbers show that he is making an impact at the plate in every playoff appearance. Heading into Tuesday’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy