4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $375,000
4.60 acres with views of the Ruby Mountains. Open the front door into a welcoming entry. Beautiful stone floors thru most of the main area. Plenty of privacy in the main bedroom/bath which takes up the entire upstairs. Roomy kitchen, loads of storage throughout home. Two 2 car garages offers plenty of parking and working area. Green house needs new plastic cover. The only thing to complete this house is someone to make it their home!
