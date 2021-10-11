CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $339,000

mooresvilletribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 2 story home on a Cul-de-Sac in sought after Davis Lake. 2 story Foyer, Elegant Formals. Breakfast Area and Kitchen Island. 2 story Great Room with Fire Place. Spacious Owner suite with Walk-in closet, separate Garden Tab and shower. Secondary bedroom are good size. Bonus Room/Loft with built-ins. Nice big Deck. Vacant and ready for new owner. You'll love the amenities that feature a fabulous pool complex, sidewalks & walking trails, 2 tennis courts, Club house, fitness center and "catch and release" lake. Open House 10/10 1-3pm. MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED- Sellers will make decision on 10/10 in the evening. Ideally situated between NorthLake and Concord Mills Malls, and just minutes to I-85, 485 and 77, University Research Park and close to UNCC.

mooresvilletribune.com

Real Estate
Business
#Fitness#Bedroom Home#House#Northlake#Concord Mills Malls#University Research Park#Uncc
