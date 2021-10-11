CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Poplar Bluff, MO

Poplar Bluff man to appear in court this month on rape charge

kzimksim.com
 5 days ago

A Poplar Bluff man is scheduled to appear in court later this month on multiple charges, including 1st degree rape or attempted rape. A preliminary hearing for Darnell Webb has been scheduled for Thursday, October 21st on charges of 1st degree rape or attempted rape, 1st degree kidnapping, and 3rd degree domestic assault. The charges stem from an alleged incident in early July. A warrant was served for Webb on Wednesday and his bond was set at $100,000.

www.kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Domestic Violence

Comments / 0

Community Policy