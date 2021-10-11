Poplar Bluff man to appear in court this month on rape charge

A Poplar Bluff man is scheduled to appear in court later this month on multiple charges, including 1st degree rape or attempted rape. A preliminary hearing for Darnell Webb has been scheduled for Thursday, October 21st on charges of 1st degree rape or attempted rape, 1st degree kidnapping, and 3rd degree domestic assault. The charges stem from an alleged incident in early July. A warrant was served for Webb on Wednesday and his bond was set at $100,000.