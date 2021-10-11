CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri Hunting Guide Allegedly Solicits More than $50,000 from Investors in Five States

kzimksim.com
 5 days ago

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s securities division issued a cease and desist order against a Republic, Missouri hunting guide. Theodore Eddings is required to show cause why civil penalties, restitution, costs and other administrative relief should not be imposed against him after several investors were allegedly defrauded. Between April 2017 and October 2018, Eddings raised at least $50,500 for two entities he claimed to own and operate, only one of which was an actual registered business. Eddings raised the funds by selling investments in the form of investment contracts and promissory notes to eight individuals across five states, including one Missouri investor. The entities were promoted by Eddings on Facebook as deer and turkey hunt providers in Missouri. When individuals would contact Eddings for services, he would then solicit investments into the businesses. Once the funds were received, Eddings then misappropriated the funds for his own personal benefit. He also made material misstatements and omissions in connection with the sale of the securities. The securities division seeks a final order prohibiting Eddings from further violations of the Missouri Securities Act, as well as $53,500 in restitution with interest, civil penalties, investigation costs and other administrative relief.

www.kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponzi Schemes#State#Securities David Minnick

Comments / 0

Community Policy