Waco, TX

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $422,500

WacoTrib.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharm & character abound throughout this stunning historic Waco home, renovated and designed in 2020 by UK-based designer Janet Parrella-van den Berg. Locally known as "The White & Faded House", this home has been featured in Southern Living. Originally designed & built by W.C. Dodson, architect of county courthouses across Texas, construction began on this home in 1897 and it boasts classic Queen Anne Victorian character and detail inside & out that has been beautifully preserved over the last 120+ years. The inviting exterior has a wonderfully relaxing front porch that overlooks the tastefully landscaped front yard. Upon entry, you're greeted by tall ceilings, a stunning staircase, and natural light pouring in, creating a bright & airy atmosphere. Downstairs, you'll find the charming formal living space, a grand dining room, and the beautifully updated kitchen with a large island and butlers pantry. Upstairs, there are three ultra spacious bedrooms and two gorgeously renovated bathrooms. Additional efficient updates include a full electrical rewire (2020), insulated exterior walls, two newer high-efficiency HVAC units, and a new roof (2019). Don't miss the opportunity to make this stunning piece of Waco history your home!

wacotrib.com

