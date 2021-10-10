CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears at Arlington a logistical nightmare

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

I grew up in Palatine, two miles due west of Arlington Park. I remember when Otto Kerner went to jail for accepting bribes from erstwhile Arlington Park owner, Marge Lindheimer Everett, to extend IL-53 to Euclid Avenue so racing fans had an easier time of getting to the racetrack. Moving...

Daily Herald

Editorial: Bears move would transform Arlington Heights without huring Chicago

Our neighbors in Chicago sometimes counsel those of us in the suburbs to remember that we have a stake in the health of the city. And rightly so. Because we do. It would be good, when it comes to the Chicago Bears' likely relocation to Arlington Park, for those in the city to remember that the reverse is true, too. Good for those in statewide office also to remember that.
Chicago Tribune

At tailgates Sunday outside Soldier Field, Chicago Bears’ possible departure is a burning issue: ‘Arlington Heights, if they move, here I come’

Amid the sizzle of brats and burgers on Weber grills and plumes of cigar smoke, something else was burning outside historic Soldier Field on Sunday, days after fans awoke to the news of a possible move away from the 97-year-old stadium. On the upper Waldron parking deck just south of the stadium, the Bears’ possible move to Arlington Heights was unsurprisingly a hot topic among the hundreds of ...
Daily Herald

Could Bears stadium benefit Arlington Heights taxpayers? Mayor says yes

Facing some constituent concerns -- if not outright opposition -- to the Chicago Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights, Mayor Tom Hayes is touting what the relocation could mean for local property values and taxes. The three-term mayor said the prospect of a Bears stadium and a surrounding entertainment district...
therealdeal.com

The Bears and Arlington Heights: Learning Lessons from Chicagoland’s Other Recent Stadiums

Any new major event venue is a logistical puzzle that can’t please everyone. A stadium expected to host 75,000 or more, such as the proposed Bears stadium in Arlington Heights, is a logistical puzzle on steroids. And with only eight or nine home games per year on the NFL schedule, you can assume the strategy will include finding ways to keep it busy on the 350-plus days per year that there won’t be a Bears game. In fact, this climate-controlled facility could become a year-round entertainment mecca unlike any Chicago has ever seen–including A-list concerts, other events too large for the United Center, college bowl games, Final Fours, and even a Super Bowl or two. Given recent trends in megastadiums, that come with an entire district of restaurants, hotels, offices, and shops.
wgnradio.com

Thought Leader Dan Barrins discusses how the Bears move to Arlington Heights may threaten CRE development in Chicago

There’s been a lot of news regarding construction and infrastructure recently and while speaking with Steve Grzanich in Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) discusses how some recent construction projects and infrastructure improvements can help not only the city but the businesses and communities surrounding them.
Daily Herald

How would you get to a Bears game in Arlington Heights?

After decades of trekking to Chicago for Bears games, football fans' internal compasses are facing a reset. So ... assuming the Chicago Bears escape their Soldier Field lease, someone figures out how to pay for a new stadium at Arlington Park, and a deal is finalized with Arlington Heights -- how would you get to games?
CHICAGO READER

Sorry, Arlington Heights

Pound for pound the funniest headline for the last week, if not month, came from the unlikeliest source—Crain’s Chicago Business. Not widely known for its knee-slappers. But in this case they had me laughing out loud, when a few days ago they posed the following question in a mass e-mailed clickbait post: “A new Bears stadium: Who’d pay for it?”
