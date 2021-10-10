Bears at Arlington a logistical nightmare

Any new major event venue is a logistical puzzle that can’t please everyone. A stadium expected to host 75,000 or more, such as the proposed Bears stadium in Arlington Heights, is a logistical puzzle on steroids. And with only eight or nine home games per year on the NFL schedule, you can assume the strategy will include finding ways to keep it busy on the 350-plus days per year that there won’t be a Bears game. In fact, this climate-controlled facility could become a year-round entertainment mecca unlike any Chicago has ever seen–including A-list concerts, other events too large for the United Center, college bowl games, Final Fours, and even a Super Bowl or two. Given recent trends in megastadiums, that come with an entire district of restaurants, hotels, offices, and shops.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO