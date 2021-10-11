3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $410,000
Location, location, location! Single level home within walking distance to The Gathering Place, Brookside and the Tulsa Riverparks Trail System. Huge primary bedroom and kitchen/family room additions. Kitchen has lovely travertine floors, drawer dishwashers, gas range, pot filler and granite island. Refrigerator stays. Heated floors in the kitchen & family room. New roof 2021 and new HVAC 2018. Insulated, wood casement windows, upgraded electrical, gunite swimming pool and spa. Call today!tulsaworld.com
