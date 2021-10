Gold is suffering heavy losses ahead of the weekend. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on Friday. US Dollar Index stays near 94.00 after US Retail Sales data. Gold started the last day of the week on the back foot and extended its slide to a fresh daily low of $1,770 in the early trading hours of the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was down 1.2% on the day at $1,774.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO