Each season of The Voice welcomes a new group of talented singers, and season 21 is no exception. One of the contestants who has already been getting lots of attention is none other than 15-year-old Keilah Grace. Despite her young age, the talented singer has shown that she has the vocal range and stage presence of someone who has been singing for decades. During the blind audition, she sang a cover of ” Never Tear Us Apart” by INXS and she got three out of the four judges to turn around. She decided to join John Legend’s team and fans are looking forward to following her journey throughout the rest of the season. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Keilah Grace.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO