3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $112,500
A little TLC will go a long way on this home offered with two lots with just over 1/4 acre with beautiful views from all directions. All new plumbing with the option to add a bathroom in the basement and some new electrical too! There's a newer foundation, eight year-old furnace, central AC and newer windows which makes for a great start for the cosmetic touches. Bring your tools to complete the job and gain instant equity!nonpareilonline.com
Comments / 0