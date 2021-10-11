CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council Bluffs, IA

3 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $112,500

nonpareilonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little TLC will go a long way on this home offered with two lots with just over 1/4 acre with beautiful views from all directions. All new plumbing with the option to add a bathroom in the basement and some new electrical too! There's a newer foundation, eight year-old furnace, central AC and newer windows which makes for a great start for the cosmetic touches. Bring your tools to complete the job and gain instant equity!

nonpareilonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
McDowell News

3 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $239,500

Wanting a newly built cabin in the mountains where you can drink your coffee on your covered back porch & watch the deer play? This one is for you! Everything is on one level! Wanting a mountain vacation retreat plus an income from an Air BnB? This is the investment for you! First time home buyer w/ kids? The master is on one side & kids would be on the other! Open floor plan w/ the dining room open to the living room makes sure no one misses out during family get togethers. Everything is on one level! This home is in the beautiful gated subdivision of Clearwater Creek. You will be close to restaurants, shopping, parks, & the rails to trails walkway. You will also be about 1/2 way between Asheville & Charlotte, close to Greenville, Hendersonville, Spartanburg & Gastonia. For sight seeing you can check out the Blue Ridge Parkway, The Biltmore House, The Equestrian Center, Chimney Rock, Lake Lure & much more! Furnishings are included as well! Come check this one out & make it yours before it's gone!
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
Daily Progress

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $670,000

One of the largest homes in Cascadia! This fantastic 5 bedroom home boasts everything you are looking for, conveniently located right by the community clubhouse. With an entertaining kitchen, large back deck, and full finished basement this gem can't be missed!
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WOWT

Costly reconstruction nightmare for Council Bluffs family

The results are in for two special elections in Douglas County. Unpredictable flu season lies ahead around Omaha-metro. Hospitals around the Omaha-metro are preparing for the flu season. Expect to pay more this winter to heat home. Updated: 9 hours ago. Experts say natural gas prices haven't been this high...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Council Bluffs, IA
Real Estate
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs, IA
Business
CBS New York

West Orange Apartment Complex To Be Demolished Due To Ida Storm Damage, Dozens Displaced

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Homeless in a heartbeat. Dozens of residents in West Orange were kicked out of their homes close to midnight Monday, and are now living in a hotel. It’s all because of building damage, but that damage was caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida weeks ago. At a meeting Thursday, tenants were told the building, where some have lived for decades, will have to be torn down. Tenants walked away from the meeting with some money, including their security deposits, October rent and a little bit of money to move, but without many answers to their questions. Watch Lisa Rozner’s...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
The Independent

10 best sofa beds: Space saving furniture that’s perfect for overnight guests

Extra space is a luxury many of us cannot afford, but we mustn’t let our limited floorplan dictate our sense of hospitality. Enter the trusty sofa bed, a hard-working furniture piece with dual functionality.If you haven’t purchased one in a while, you’ll be pleased to learn that the contemporary sofa bed has evolved. No longer do we have to put up with clunky fold-out mechanisms, bumpy seat cushions and paper-thin mattresses if we want our settee to transform.Look for modern click-clack styles or those with a simple fold-down function if you’re after an occasional bed that has a quick, one-person...
INTERIOR DESIGN
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento To Celebrate Opening Of McKinley Park Upgrades

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Part of McKinley Park that has been closed for over a year is finally set to reopen on Friday with some new additions. A portion of the park was closed to install a new water vault underground. On top of it there is also now be a multi-use field, new jogging paths, picnic areas, new restrooms, and more. The city will celebrate the opening with a ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluffs#Windows#Bedroom Home#Tlc#Ac
nonpareilonline.com

Free community paper shredding set for Oct. 23

Fall is here, which means the Gretna Lions Club free community paper shredding event is back. The free shredding event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 23 in the north parking lot at McKinney’s Food Center, 215 Enterprise Drive. Help guard against identity theft with...
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Behind the hedge of this old army barracks lies a magnificent modern home - complete with a library, resort-style bathrooms, a luxury kitchen and a sprawling rooftop terrace

A historic army barracks converted into a spectacular luxury home is back on the market with a multimillion-dollar price tag. Once home to the Australian Defence Forces, the military drill in Fitzroy, 2.5km north of Melbourne CBD, became the residence of the city's artistic elite when it was snapped up by fashion designer, Piero Gesualdi, in the 1980s.
MILITARY
Apartment Therapy

Overstock’s Red Tag Sale Has Huge Deals on Stylish Small-Space Furniture

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You might live in a studio apartment, a diminutive cottage, or a teeny rental — but that’s no reason to feel cramped in your home, especially since there are so many small-space furniture solutions on the market today. Take, for example, the Overstock Red Tag Sale. They’ve slashed their prices on a variety of furniture and decor picks across all categories like living, kitchen, dining, and bathroom, but their on-sale furniture that’s perfect for small spaces is kind of stealing the show. We’re talking sleek home office equipment (hello, stylish and comfortable WFH vibes!), gorgeous living room furniture, and eye-catching accent pieces. They’re contenders to fit quite nicely within any nook or smaller room.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy