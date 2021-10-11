CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conover, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $149,900

Hickory Daily Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALLING ALL INVESTORS! Great potential with this home within walking distance to downtown Conover. Located on 2.67 acres, this unique home has 10' ceilings, extensive moldings, original hardwood flooring, claw foot tub in bathroom, Large living and dining room on main floor along with 3 bedrooms. Upstairs has 2 bonus rooms, which could be 2 other bedrooms. (ceiling height is why it is not counted as finished in sq ft) There is so much character in this home with built ins and more. Attached 1 car carport. CASH BUYERS ONLY, home needs a roof, windows, has a 3 year old oil furnace but NO AC, and cosmetic updates but the possibilities are endless!

hickoryrecord.com

Hickory Daily Record

Hickory home listings for people who need a lot of living space

This move-in ready home has so much to offer! 2 masters on main-4 bedrooms w/two additional bonus/flex rooms-this house has it! If you entertain, there are multiple places to convene: lg great room that opens to a 456sq.ft. screened porch, open dining, gathering room that opens to lg. patio. Kitchen features top of line stainless steel Thermador appliances (6 burner gas stove top) Dbl. ovens-walk-in pantry plus wine closet. Large island w/bar sink. Open concept living with a transitional feel-master suites on both ends of home with reading nooks, both suites have baths that offer tubs and showers with double vanities, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, Open concept living in a beautiful golf course community.
HICKORY, NC
Conover, NC
