3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $149,900

CALLING ALL INVESTORS! Great potential with this home within walking distance to downtown Conover. Located on 2.67 acres, this unique home has 10' ceilings, extensive moldings, original hardwood flooring, claw foot tub in bathroom, Large living and dining room on main floor along with 3 bedrooms. Upstairs has 2 bonus rooms, which could be 2 other bedrooms. (ceiling height is why it is not counted as finished in sq ft) There is so much character in this home with built ins and more. Attached 1 car carport. CASH BUYERS ONLY, home needs a roof, windows, has a 3 year old oil furnace but NO AC, and cosmetic updates but the possibilities are endless!