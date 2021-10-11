Walk to End Alzheimer’s blows away fundraising goal, tops $100,000

On a beautiful Saturday morning in Downtown Brighton, nearly 700 people turned out to participate in the 11th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. With Main Street closed down for the event, which returned after a virtual gathering last year, a sea of purple was lined up and ready to take part. The event’s co-chair was Barb Binkley, from Cooper & Binkley Jewelers, who shared her personal story of first her mother and then her father succumbing to the disease within a five-year period and just how much of an effect an event like the Walk to End Alzheimer’s has. “The disease not only impacts the person who has been diagnosed, it impacts their caregivers. It impacts those caregiver’s jobs and places of business and it impacts the community. When a community pulls together for an event like this it says so much. It’s so important for people to know that there’s a support network. It lets people know they are not alone and that there is a resource for education about this horrible disease.”

