Walk to End Alzheimer’s blows away fundraising goal, tops $100,000

Fulton Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Kempker, along with her siblings and family members, made the difficult decision to put her father in a nursing home in January 2020, after they determined he needed professional care to manage his dementia. This year, they formed a team for Sunday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in honor of...

www.fultonsun.com

Comments / 0

KIVI-TV

Hundreds join the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Kleiner Park

MERIDIAN — Hundreds of people joined the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Kleiner Park to fight back against this debilitating disease and raise money for a cure. "We are walking for my father," Monica Calzon said. "It is very heartwarming and nice to see all the people here who do want to bring a stop to this."
MERIDIAN, ID
FOX Carolina

Alzheimer's Association hosts Walk to End Alzheimer's in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Alzheimer's Associated hosted a Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for care, support and research. The event happened at 8:45 a.m. at the West End of Fluor Field in Greenville. The participants honored those impacted by Alzheimer's through the poignant Promise Garden ceremony. The goal of this ceremony was to show solidarity in the fight against the disease. Check out these images from the event.
GREENVILLE, SC
WKRC

Tri-State residents gather for Walk to End Alzheimer's

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Walk to End Alzheimer's happened in Cincinnati and all over the country Saturday morning. A Promise Garden ceremony, in which participants lift up different colored pin-wheel flowers was held first. The walking began at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Point on the Riverfront. Cincinnati's chapter of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
41nbc.com

Walk to end Alzheimer’s back in person this year

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Alzheimer’s Association is once again hosting its “Walk to end Alzheimer’s” event. It’s back in person this year, and COVID protocols will be followed. The walk is Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Middle Georgia State University Campus in Macon. There will be vendors providing resources for...
MACON, GA
andoverma.gov

Northeastern MA Walk to End Alzheimer's

Walk as an individual, or on a team with your family, company or community group! All are welcome and everyone can make a difference in the fight to #ENDALZ. We ask all people Walking to pre-register online. For more information or to register, please visit act.alz.org/NEM Day of volunteers are needed, please contact ahotaling@alz.org to learn more about the volunteer opportunities day-or or year-round!
ANDOVER, MA
WISH-TV

Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s raising funds to support research, care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s organized by the Alzheimer’s Association is taking place at Carroll Stadium in downtown Indianapolis Saturday morning. The walk raises awareness for the disease and funds to support Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Natalie Sutton, the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KVOE

Emporia Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns in person Sunday

Efforts to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease will get a large boost from a local annual fundraiser Sunday. The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on the Lyon County Fairgrounds in an effort to raise funds all in support of the Alzheimer’s Association. This year’s event will be fully in person after having to shift to a virtual format last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
EMPORIA, KS
northroyaltonathletics.com

The 7th and 8th Grade Girls Walk To End Alzheimer’s

On Sunday, September 26th, the 7th and 8th grade girls Coached by Heidi Balicki and Coach Gina Nash participated in the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s walk. The girls raised $2,508 surpassing their goal of $2,000!!! Way to go girls!
Hawk Eye

Burlington Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday

The Burlington Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Saturday, and participants can walk from home or join the Alzheimer's Association at Westland Mall at 8 a.m. that day. Walkers who choose to walk from home can download the Walk to End Alzheimer's app to participate through augmented reality and activities, said a news release from the Alzheimer's Association.
BURLINGTON, IA
whmi.com

Walk To End Alzheimer's Brings Hundreds To Downtown Brighton

On a beautiful Saturday morning in Downtown Brighton, nearly 700 people turned out to participate in the 11th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. With Main Street closed down for the event, which returned after a virtual gathering last year, a sea of purple was lined up and ready to take part. The event’s co-chair was Barb Binkley, from Cooper & Binkley Jewelers, who shared her personal story of first her mother and then her father succumbing to the disease within a five-year period and just how much of an effect an event like the Walk to End Alzheimer’s has. “The disease not only impacts the person who has been diagnosed, it impacts their caregivers. It impacts those caregiver’s jobs and places of business and it impacts the community. When a community pulls together for an event like this it says so much. It’s so important for people to know that there’s a support network. It lets people know they are not alone and that there is a resource for education about this horrible disease.”
BRIGHTON, MI
indiana105.com

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Michigan City

In Michigan City Saturday the public can walk at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Because of the pandemic options are also being offered to participate online and “Walk from home” in local neighborhoods. The location is at Washington Park on the lakefront and the walk begins at 9AM and the Promise Garden Ceremony begins at 10AM. For more information and to register, visit act.alz.org/MichiganCity .
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
KXLY

People in Spokane ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

SPOKANE, Wash. — People in Spokane walked to support loved ones with Alzheimer’s Saturday morning in a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event. More than 120,000 people in Washington, and over 25,000 people in Idaho, 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease. That’s why every year the Alzheimer’s Association holds a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” nationwide to raise money for care, support and research for the disease.
SPOKANE, WA
Republic

Walk to End Alzheimer’s held at fairgrounds

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter hosted the Columbus Walk to End Alzheimer’s in-person at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds on Sunday. On Walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight...
COLUMBUS, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands at Cleveland Metroparks walk to end Alzheimer's

CLEVELAND — Alzheimer’s is a disease that hits home for Matt Siebert and his family. His grandma passed away from Alzheimer's in 2010 and his dad has recently been diagnosed. What You Need To Know. About 220,000 people live with Alzheimer’s disease in Ohio. Alzheimer’s is the most common type...
CLEVELAND, OH

Community Policy