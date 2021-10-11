CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Pamela Yvonne Huff

By Henry Royse
wcluradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePamela Yvonne Huff, 51, of Glasgow, passed away Saturday October 9, 2021, in Barren County. She was born in Glasgow, KY on December 24, 1969, to the late Arthur Edward “Smitty” Smith and Shirley Louise Brown Smith, who survives. Pamela was a caregiver and sat with the elderly for several years. She loved her church family and really enjoyed singing at church. She like to take rides on her Harley Davidson Motorcycle with her husband and friends. Pamela was loved by all that knew her and will be solely missed.

www.wcluradio.com

