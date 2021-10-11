CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, government can be shrunk

 5 days ago

I've been spending a lot of time recently in conversation with right-leaning leaders, policy experts...

houstonianonline.com

How can the same government be so innovative all of a sudden?

When Natasja Dipai, 33, saw on Thursday what VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie would do to continue reigning in Rutte IV, “I felt like a knife had been stabbed in my back.” “It’s the same coalition that has shown us over the past two years that it can’t help us,” she says. We are these 47,000 people self-identified as victims In the benefits issue – Dipai is one of them.
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
Fox News

David Bossie: Biden-Fauci COVID suprise coming? Sinking poll numbers, crises may bring course correction

With all of the Biden-created crises worsening by the day, the president’s radical agenda stalled in Congress, and more daunting problems coming on the radar with no end in sight, Americans are facing a crisis of confidence not felt since the depressing days of stagflation and the Iranian hostage crisis during the administration of President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and 1980.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Covid report has highlighted a truth the government can’t ignore – we need to fund healthcare properly

In a 1948 address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill – paraphrasing the philosopher George Santayana – said the now famous words “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Given how often people have (in my opinion) wrongly referenced back to the Second World War during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reading the Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date report, I’m surprised more haven’t brought ol’ Winston up.The findings of the latest government report will come as no surprise to most: our government could and should have done better in handling the pandemic, and as a...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

A new problem for Democrats: Americans suddenly want smaller government after all

Inconvenient but true: Americans want government to do less. Not more. Democrats cannot afford to just hand-wave this problem away. In the first few months of the Biden administration, fawning media coverage declared that the president had inspired a new “paradigm” or “consensus” for robust, active government, harking back to the New Deal or Great Society. Or at least maybe the pre-Reagan era.
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Arizona Senate liaison says 'important' Maricopa election audit findings imminent

The Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election isn't over yet. Two and a half weeks after Cyber Ninjas and its subcontractors released their findings to the public, making headlines for showing no proof of fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies claim to have cost him the November contest in Arizona, a member of the team said there are still results to produce.
U.S. POLITICS

