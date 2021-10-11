4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $380,000
Fabulous 4bed,3.5 bath home that backs to Anderson Elementary! Hardwoods greet you at the front door! Office, formal dining, vaulted den with stacked stone fireplace opens to kitchen w/granite, gas stove, SS app, and pantry. Master is down w/en suite & large master closet. Ensuite boasts dbl vanities, sep shower, & Jacuzzi. Gmrm up, 3 bd w/walk ins, (one is guest bed with private bath) New carpet and exterior paint. Covered patio to enjoy your quite backyard! You're not going to want to miss this one!tulsaworld.com
