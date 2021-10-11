CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscola, IL

3 Bedroom Home in Tuscola - $165,000

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfect forever home to make your own! This home features 3 generous bedrooms complete with original hardwood floors! The master does have its own on suite, rare to find in this age of home. Great updates include new HVAC in 15/16', new windows installed throughout in 15/16', as well as the roof in 14'. Not only are the mechanicals new but it also features an attic fan to cool the house down for the times in between seasons. It has a full basement that is perfect for expanding when the family needs more room. The detached one car garage has been enhanced with water and 120 electric added. This home has stayed in the same family for many years. It has been very well maintained and ready for its next family.

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
Reuters

NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NASA launched a first-of-its kind mission on Saturday to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, two large clusters of space rocks that scientists believe are remnants of primordial material that formed the solar system's outer planets. The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule,...
ASTRONOMY
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuscola, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forever Home#Bedroom Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy