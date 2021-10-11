CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

SAFF Championship 2021: From poor finishing to a nervy defence - Three things that we learned from India's 1-0 win over Nepal

goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia were far from convincing in their narrow victory against Nepal... Igor Stimac was witnessed doing a bit of jig after Sunil Chhetri finally sent the ball to the back of the net to give India the lead against a gritty Nepal in their SAFF Championship fixture on Sunday. And immediately after the final whistle, there was a fist pump as he embraced his assistant Shanmugam Venkatesh.

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

SAFF Championship 2021: 10-man Bangladesh come back from behind to draw with India

India have been struck by a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in a SAFF Championship 2021 tie at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Monday. Sunil Chhetri (26') had put the Blue Tigers in front in the first half before Bangladesh were down to 10 men after Bishwanath Ghosh (54') was sent off in the second half. However, Yeasin Arafat (74') graciously accepted his offer to score the equaliser as Oscar Bruzon's men did well to hold on for a point.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Subhasish Bose
Person
Pritam Kotal
Person
Hamza Mohammed
Person
Sunil Chhetri
Person
Ali Ashfaq
Person
Shanmugam Venkatesh
Person
Pele
goal.com

SAFF Championship 2021: Baffling team selection and toothless attack - What we learned from India's 0-0 draw against Sri Lanka

India's struggles continue against teams who prefer to sit back and soak pressure... It was another frustrating afternoon for the beleaguered Indian head coach Igor Stimac. His troops went up against a Sri Lankan side that is ranked 98-places behind them in the FIFA rankings and not only did the team fail to bag three points but they also looked insipid, disjointed, and clueless. And Igor Stimac has to face the brunt, along with the players who underperformed.
FIFA
goal.com

SAFF Championship 2021: India's Igor Stimac responds to Nepal coach over 'celebration dance'

The Croatian acknowledged that his team must be more clinical in front of goal... Igor Stimac was a relieved man after India beat Nepal 1-0 in their third match of the SAFF Championship 2021 at the National Football Stadium in Male, on Sunday. The win put them in the third position in the table with five points from three matches and in contention for a spot in the finals.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepal#Saff Championship#Croatian#Xi#The Blue Tigers
goal.com

'Calm Apuia and threatening crosses' - What we learnt from India’s win over Maldives in SAFF Championships

India need to be better in defence, else the going can get difficult in the finals against Nepal. India topped the table at the end of four matches in the ongoing SAFF Championships 2021 as they amassed eight points and booked a berth in the final. On Wednesday, they scored three goals against Maldives, the reigning champions who were playing on home soil, in what was a must-win tie.
SPORTS
AFP

T20 Cricket World Cup - six to watch

The seventh T20 World Cup gets underway in Oman and the UAE at the weekend with the world's best players queueing up to take the title and the headlines.  - Tabraiz Shamsi: Protean guard -  South Africa's quest for a first World Cup title has traditionally rested with their batsmen -- this time around it may be Shamsi who is the key.
SPORTS
AFP

Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain

Virat Kohli will be looking for a fairytale ending to his leadership of India's Twenty20 team as he chases an elusive first major title at the World Cup. Kohli was closing in on his India debut when Dhoni's team created history by winning the first world T20 title in Johannesburg.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Sports
TheConversationAU

Will the Evergrande crisis doom China's grandiose, big-spending football dreams?

A well-known Chinese idiom asks, “Can the eggs remain unbroken if the nest is destroyed?” (覆巢之下安有完卵). This saying implies that in a great disaster, no one escapes unscathed. The question is quite pertinent for the ailing Evergrande Group – the second-largest property developer in China – and the ripple effects of its financial troubles for China’s grand ambitions in the sport of football. Evergrande is owner of the football (soccer) team Guangzhou Evergrande FC, by far the most successful club in China. As such, the company and Chinese football have become intertwined – both financially and politically – and will...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy