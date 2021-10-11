SAFF Championship 2021: From poor finishing to a nervy defence - Three things that we learned from India's 1-0 win over Nepal
India were far from convincing in their narrow victory against Nepal... Igor Stimac was witnessed doing a bit of jig after Sunil Chhetri finally sent the ball to the back of the net to give India the lead against a gritty Nepal in their SAFF Championship fixture on Sunday. And immediately after the final whistle, there was a fist pump as he embraced his assistant Shanmugam Venkatesh.www.goal.com
Comments / 0