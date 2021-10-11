3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $350,000

CALL PAM KENDALL (828) 514-9083 AT REALTY EXECUTIVES (828) 328-8900. Located in beautiful Northwest Hickory, this one-of-a-kind, century-old house has been home to only two families since it's construction in 1906! This home was extensively remodeled in 1981 to allow for the modern amenities while preserving the unique charm of the 19th & 20th centuries! The main level includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a den, a formal living room and formal dining room with beautiful hardwood flooring, kitchen, breakfast nook and utility room. The medium sized kitchen opens to the breakfast nook and features custom cabinets. The partially finished basement offers LVT flooring, a full bath and an open concept with additional rooms for storage. This home is more than 115 years old and has been loved and well maintained while ensuring the preservation of it's character, personality and historical statement. The circular driveway allows you to enter the residence from 4th Ave. Dr. NW or 9th St. NW. Large level backyard to entertain in and 1 car detached garage & storage shed.