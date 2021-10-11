Using Term ‘Women in Ag’ Helps Women Succeed [Opinion]

As far back as the Victorian era, climbers have relied on journals of record to document what takes place above the clouds. Inevitably, events morph as they are turned into stories. Old errors become enshrined in books and perpetuated for centuries. Contrasting accounts by different participants remain irreconcilable. Distortions arise from shifting memories, altitude-addled brains, and subjective viewpoints. Uncertainties linger amid the chaos of a whiteout blizzard, a dark night, or swirling fog. Longings create their own realities. In one legendary anecdote, a mountaineer announced that he’d reached the top of the world’s second-highest peak, only to admit, later, that he must have merely imagined the summit as he climbed in a state of hypoxic delirium. Such confessions are rare. In most cases of disputed ascents, as climbing writer Greg Child once said, “It’s not like the murder mystery where you finally find the killer—in the end, there’s no smoking gun. You don’t have proof of the truth.”

