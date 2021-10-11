CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using Term ‘Women in Ag’ Helps Women Succeed [Opinion]

By Anne Harnish, aharnish@lancasterfarming.com
Lancaster Farming
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lives of both of my grandmothers revolved around their farms, their families and their church communities. My grandmothers were “women in ag” who considered themselves “farm wives.” My grandfathers were the “farmers,” laboring long days but needing my grandmothers’ hard work to ensure their farms survived and were successful.

