Lake Geneva, WI

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $379,000

Lake Geneva Regional News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an exciting opportunity to secure a spacious and move-in ready home within the highly desirable Sturwood subdivision of Lake Geneva. Step inside where your four-bedroom, two-bathroom layout awaits, complete with generous and inviting living spaces. Wood countertops, quality appliances and breakfast bar seating are all yours in the kitchen while the open-concept design allows easy access to the dining room and living room with a fireplace. There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms along with ceiling fans throughout, a large rec room in the basement, as well as a screened in porch and a large backyard where you can host guests in style.A short walk will take you to downtown with vibrant shopping, cafes and restaurants on hand and you're just moments from Geneva Lake and Lake Como.

