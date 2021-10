Joe Heroux from Casco has been finding hidden treasures for about 30 years. He started metal detecting about 30 years ago when he was a teen. His older cousin got into it and brought him along. There are lots of treasures to be found. Like old artifacts, coins, jewelry, and who knows what else! The best part about Joe and his treasure hunting is the history of a property that he loves sharing with the owner. Especially if the property has belonged in the family for generations. He's returned lost jewelry on several occasions. He's always grateful for the opportunity.

CASCO, ME ・ 10 DAYS AGO