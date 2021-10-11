CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $82,000

Quad-Cities Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss your opportunity to buy this appealing 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch! So much to offer with updates (per seller): new carpet '21; COMPLETELY remodeled bath '18; furnace '15; new windows '15; water heater '15. Fresh paint, too! Cheerful kitchen with pantry. Spacious dining and living room combo. Convenient Jack & Jill bath. The unfinished full basement, with shower and laundry, offers great space for endless possibilities! Walk out to the fully privacy fenced backyard and you'll find space for those who love gardening, play or grilling out. Garage Lover's dream in the 23x22 detached garage with attached 18x10 addition for workshop or storage. Located a short distance to Ben Butterworth Parkway, The Bend and The Rust Belt. WOW!! Inspections are for informational purposes only.

qctimes.com

