2 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $99,900

ADORABLE ranch that has been COMPLETELY UPDATED and IMPROVED! Pride of ownership shows in this 2 Bedroom home that is better than new! FABULOUS professionally remodeled Kitchen that looks like it is straight out of a designers catalog! NEW custom built Craftsman cabinets, wood hood vent, SS appls, counters, sink, fixtures, wide trim, Subway tile backsplash, lighting, & flooring. Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closet! The whole house has been recently repainted, NEWER windows, roof, siding, A/C unit, H2O Heater, doors, trim, & wood laminate flooring throughout the main level. Recently finished Basement with Rec Rm, Office, Laundry Rm, & Workshop. Fenced yard with firepit and NEWER deck that has a retractable awning. You are going to absolutely FALL in LOVE with the charm of this home! TMI Warranty also offered.