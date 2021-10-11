4 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $210,000

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home with finished basement, 2-car attached garage & is located on a quiet street! You will love the spacious, open floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen remodel (2020) offers soft close cabinetry, large center island with granite counters and plenty of seating, tile backsplash, breakfast bar and a coffee/beverage bar. Enjoy an additional 240 sq. ft. of living space in the 3-seasons room that the owner uses all year round, which leads out to a large concrete patio (new 2021) and a fully fenced level backyard. Master bedroom has a private half bath that was remodeled in 2021. Two additional bedrooms featuring hardwood floors and a full bath are on the main level. The finished basement features a large Rec. room, 4th non-conforming bedroom, half bath, laundry room and lots of storage space. Attached garage has a workshop area. New laminate floors throughout ('20), paint & trim throughout ('20), roof, gutters and gutter guards ('20).