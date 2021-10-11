3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $207,900

Checkout this Goodview home that is ready for its new owner! This home sits on a corner lot with 3 bedrooms on the Main Floor. One bedroom is currently being used as a laundry room but washer & dryer can be moved back down to the basement with current hookups available. Main floor offers a nice living room area, open kitchen/dining room, full bath, and there is hardwood flooring under all the carpeting. There is a family room in the basement with a bar but many other possibilities could exist in the basement level. For your outside relaxing, there is a very nice 10x12 composite deck along with a 12x16 patio. Home features an attached 2 plus car garage that is located in a great neighborhood. Don't miss your chance...CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!